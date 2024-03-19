Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Biology examination for class XII here on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted across the country from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2024: Paper well balanced, difficulty level moderate (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

Students of Ludhiana who appeared for the examination found the Biology paper to be well-balanced. The difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gaganpreet Kaur, head of the biology department at Gurunanak Public School (GNPS), said that the exam was well-balanced and the MCQs were a little tricky. She added that long questions were based on applied science.

Arman Yasmin Kaur, who expects more than 60 marks in the exam, remarked, “The paper was tricky due to options in MCQs being similar. The subjective part of the exam was easy for those who have a good understanding of the concepts.”

Another student Parneet Kaur said that the assertion and reasoning part of the paper was the trickiest and the rest of the questions were straightforward. "Most of the subjective part was from evolution and biotech and the molecular portion was a bit complex", she added.

Mannat Aulakh, who appeared for her exam today said that the level of difficulty of the exam has surely increased and the questions in the exam were twisted.