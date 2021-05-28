CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing begins

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 hearing in the Supreme Court begins. Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench of the Supreme Court will hear the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid this pandemic.

The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the highest Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.

Along with it, around 7000 parents have also moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams amid this pandemic.

However, the decision regarding the conduct of CBSE exams is expected to be announced on June 1, as per sources. As directed in the high-level meeting conducted on May 23, the state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions on the same by May 25, 2021.