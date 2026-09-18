The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the registration dates for the CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2026 for West Asian countries. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: LOC submission for special exam in West Asian countries begins on September 22

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As per the official notice, the Board has decided to conduct the examinations for all such Class 12 candidates in West Asian countries, whose results were declared under the Assessment Scheme, in the 40 subjects that were previously cancelled.

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The registration process for regular and private candidates will begin on September 22 and will end on September 26, 2026. The examination date and the datesheet of the exam will be informed once the LOC forms are filled.

Eligibility Criteria

For Regular candidates

(a) Students of affiliated schools in West Asian countries whose LOC was submitted for the Main Examinations 2026 and whose results were declared under the Assessment Scheme.

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(c) The result of this examination shall be final and will replace the earlier performance.

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For private candidates

(a) Private category students of West Asian countries, who had submitted their examination forms for the Main Examinations 2026 and whose results were declared under the Assessment Scheme.

(b) Candidates may appear in subjects of their choice.

(c) The result of this examination shall be final and will replace the earlier performance.

To submit the LOC, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LOC link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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LOC / Examination forms must be submitted directly by eligible candidates. Examinations will be conducted only in affected West Asian countries (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE). Examinations will not be conducted in any other country.

No post-result declaration facilities shall be made available.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Offcial Notice on LOC submission here