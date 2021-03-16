IND USA
CBSE class 12 Commerce exam 2021: Best tips to ace Business Studies
While answering questions in Business Studies, support your answers with diagrams and examples (Representational Image). HT file photo
While answering questions in Business Studies, support your answers with diagrams and examples (Representational Image).
board exams

CBSE class 12 Commerce exam 2021: Best tips to ace Business Studies

The board exam date for Business Studies is 12th May. Here are an smart strategies from an expert to boost your score in the the subject.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:09 PM IST

Commerce is second to science when it comes to popularity among students seeking admission in senior secondary schools. The wide-ranging career opportunities offered by this stream justifies the choice for sure. However, scoring high in CBSE class 12 commerce isn’t an easy task. The compulsory papers of this course—Accountancy, Business studies and Economics—can be challenging for students, thanks to the vastness of the course and complexity of the theories. Additionally, students pursuing commerce face difficulty in understanding unfamiliar business jargons which makes it tough for them to score well in class 12 CBSE commerce exams.

The board exam date for Business Studies (BS) is 12th May. Ms. Sangeeta Gupta, PGT, Commerce, Apeejay School, Pitampura shares essential study tips that will make your life a little easier during this crucial preparatory stage and boost your score in the subject as well.

Focus on important topics

Selective study isn’t advisable for an important board exam like CBSE. However, during the last few months, you should divide your preparation time smartly so that there is always additional time left for the topics that are relative more important. “Marketing Management and Financial Management have a weightage of 30 marks (15 marks each) in the Business Studies paper of CBSE class 12 exam. Pay more attention to these. These two topics are related to practical applications like stock exchange and methods of rotation in the market. So, it is essential for students to go through newspapers to score well in them. It’s always good to supplement your answers with related keywords that you find in the newspapers,” says Gupta.

According to her, the next in the order of importance include Staffing, Directing and Controlling (20 marks) and Planning and Organizing (14 marks). Also, there has been a new addition to the Business Studies paper in 2021. “This year, there will be two source-based questions, 4 marks each. Students must practise these as well,” she adds.

Refer to the right books

NCERT textbooks are the bible for Business Studies board exams. “Students should go through them thoroughly. The board marking systems are synchronised with these books,” says Gupta. Alongside these, students can refer to a few other books too. “I find Mrs. Alka Dhwan’s book on Business Studies, Class XII to be a good option. It will strengthen their grasp over case study- based questions, a crucial element of BS question papers,” says Gupta.

Be a master of case studies

Students mostly get stuck with the case study part of BS. “But these are not as tough as they are made out to be,” says Gupta. In case studies, questions mostly revolve around concepts. “So, students have to understand the concepts as well as the chapters well,” suggests Gupta. “While answering these questions, students should first go through the questions and then read the questions. This will help them connect with the case study better. After finishing the answer, read the questions again to ensure that you have completed your answer,” she says. Gupta also suggests that students should try and find out the keywords while reading a case study.

Think of smart memorising tricks

For your CBSE class 12 Business Studies exam, you need to remember a lot of jargons and difficult concepts. Rely on mnemonics or acronyms for a better recall. “Acronyms make it very easy for students to remember concepts. For example, USP is the acronym for Universal Validity, Systemic Body of Knowledge and Principles Based on Experimentation. While preparing for BS, create a list of acronyms and keep it handy for your revisions,” says Gupta. She also suggests having a mind map before appearing for any paper in CBSE class 12 exams. “Mind maps are the summary of a chapter in small pointers. If students make a summary for every chapter in the form of small flow charts, they will be able to remember the whole of it after a glance through the mind map. These maps can save a lot of your revision time while helping you memorise better,” she adds.

Focus on sample question papers and mock tests

Both are essential for scoring high in CBSE class 12 exams. “Practise solving sample question papers at home in 2 and a half hours, not three hours,” recommends Gupta. She also suggests that students create an exam hall-like atmosphere at home. “Set the clock, have a bottle of water and sit for the test. Schedule your mock test at 10:30, the same time as the CBSE exam. Get your body clock adjusted to the timing of the board exam. From now on, take two mock tests per subject a week,” she says. According to Gupta, one should solve at least 10 sample papers for each subject before the final exam.

Smart tips for answering BS questions

Follow these smart answering strategies shared by Gupta to ace your CBSE class 12 Business Studies exam.

• Write answers in points instead of the paragraph format. This will save time too.

• Underline the important parts and heading of the answers.

• While answering questions on differences, start with the basics like meanings, and scope. This way, at the first glance, your examiner will get figure out that you know the answer.

• For 6-mark questions, six relevant points with two to three lines of brief explanation are good enough. There is no need for elaboration. Support your answers with diagrams, and charts and examples.

• Do not leave any question unanswered. It’s always good to write something. If you have forgotten the answer to something, move on to the ones you are well-prepared for. Come back to it at the end and write the key points only. This will also fetch you some marks.

Topics
cbse exams cbse class 12 exams class 12 board exam business studies
