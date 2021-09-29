Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 02:44 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 on September 29, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 compartment exam can check their respective results on the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in. 

The result has been declared for improvement, compartment and private exams. The compartment exams were conducted across the country from August 25 to September 15 for Class 12. The exam was conducted in single shift- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The exam was conducted in offline mode and the Board maintained all the SOPs  issued by the state and central government for conduct of offline exams like use of face masks, sanitizers and maintaining social distancing norms throughout the exam time from entry to exit of the candidate and other staffs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse compartment cbse compartment exam cbse result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha HSC Exam 2023: BSE begins registration process for Class 9 students

CBSE uses BlockChain technology to secure board exam result documents

Improvement exams of UP Board class 10, 12 starts today

DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Class 11 exam schedule revised, check here 
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP