CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021: Schedule for re-evaluation released

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for re-evaluation, verification of marks and obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books of CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021. The complete schedule is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can apply for verification of marks of Compartment result of Class 12 from October 4 onwards till October 6, 2021. For each subject, the application fees is ₹500. Along with this, candidates can apply for obtaining a photocopy of evaluated answer books from October 13 to October 14, 2021. The application fees is ₹700/- per answer book. Lastly, the re-evaluation registration process will begin on October 18 and will end on October 19, 2021. For each question, candidate will have to pay ₹100.

The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/ Debit/ Net Banking). The processing charges shall not be accepted offline.

Only single application for each step per candidate will be accepted in online process. Candidates must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects. Also, incases where there is change in marks increase or decrease, candidates will have to surrender the marksheet cum certificate which is in their possession. They will be issued a new marksheet cum certificate.