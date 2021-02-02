CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the CBSE class 12 board examination on its official website.

Students of class 12 can check the CBSE Class 12 Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE class 12 board examinations will be held from May 4 to June 11, 2021. The results for which will be declared by July 15, 2021.

How to check CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the CBSE board exam date sheet link appearing under the "Lastest update" section

Select the class

The CBSE CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the date sheet and take its print out for future use.