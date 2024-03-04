CBSE Class 12 Physics exam review: Most students find paper tricky, lengthy

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam review: A majority of students who wrote the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper on March 4 felt that it was a lengthy one, with tricky MCQs, and most of them rated it as a moderate to tough paper, in terms of difficulty. CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis live updates CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis: Students Find Exam Lengthy and Tricky(HT File)

Commenting on the examination, Poonam Soni, HOD Science, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, said that Physics always turn out to be tricky due to the subject’s conceptual nature.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Questions asked in the CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam were average, application-based and moderately lengthy. The CBSE paper was moderately challenging for average students, but students who would have studied the concepts comprehensively will be able to score well,” Soni said.

The Principal added that some MCQs and case-based questions were tricky and time-consuming, while five markers were NCERT-based. Sections C and D tested analytical, inferential and logical skills of students through competency-based questions.

In Lucknow, many students found the paper lengthy.

Aditya Bajpai, a student of LPS South City said the paper was standard and lengthy. “The ratio of moderate to easy questions was also unbalanced.”

Disha Chilani of LPS, South City Branch found the paper a bit difficult, especially the MCQ and assertion reason section. “The paper was nice. I was able to just complete it in the given time.”

Lipika Charu of LPS, South City said the paper was moderate. She found sections D and E were very easy but faced problem in solving those tricky MCQs.

Another student, Ajay Kumar of LPS Sector 1 rated the paper tough. “Section E was the scoring section, and Section A was also good apart from some MCQs. Sections B and C were tough, with a lot of numerical and conceptual questions. The case study was rich in numerical.”

According to Kuldeep Singh, a teacher of GMSSS Sector 16 in Chandigarh, it was an average paper in terms of difficulty. With numaricals containing higher weightage, he anticipates it to be a low-scoring exam.

Singh added that this year’s Physics paper was tougher compared to the previous years.

Adhiraj, a student at Vivek High School in Sector 38 in Chandigarh said that the paper was challenging as compared to the level of the NCERT books and sample papers. He said that it was more numerical-based and was close to the level of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam.