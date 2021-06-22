CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board develops portal for tabulation of marks/grades

Central Board of Secondary Education has developed a portal for the tabulation of marks/ grades of CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The portal developed by the IT Department of CBSE will facilitate schools to implement the policy for the tabulation of marks.

The Board has adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate Class 12 students based on the result of Class 10, 11, and 12, 2021. Around 40 percent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board and 30 percent each for Class 10 and Class 11 final exam marks.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Sections to be included in the portal

As per the statement released by the Board, this portal will have sections including

1. Internal Grades Upload

2. Practical/ Projects/Internal Assessment Marks Upload

3. Class 12 Data Verification For Class X Roll No, Board And Year Of Passing

4. Availability Of Historical Performance Of Schools To Be Taken As Reference For Moderation

5. Class 11 Theory Marks Data Entry And Upload

6. Class 12 Theory Marks Data Entry And Upload

7. Class 12 Complete Tabulation Sheet For Checking, Moderation Of Theory Marks (Xi & Xii) And Upload

The portal will display complete tabulation sheet for the school with a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for the purpose of moderation of marks by the schools after collection of all marks. This portal and the backend systems have eased out lots of burden of cumbersome calculations for the schools.