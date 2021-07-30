CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Delhi records 99.84% pass percentage

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. Class 12 result was declared at 2 pm on July 30, 2021. Delhi has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.84 percent this year. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 exams can check the result on the official site of CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 291606 students from Delhi region have registered themselves for Class 10 exams out of which 291135 students have cleared the exams making it 99.84 percent pass percentage.

1304561 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country. Overall the pass percentage of Class 12 exams is 99.37 percent out of which girls have performed better. The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.67 percent, boys is 99.13 percent and transgender is 100 percent. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent.

A total of 6149 candidates have appeared for the compartment exams and the overall pass percentage is 0.47 percent.

The CBSE class 12th result is also available on the Alternative websites results.gov.in, cbse.gov.in Class 12 results will be available on UMANG, Digiresults, and SMS organiser applications, according to CBSE. Students can check their results by downloading these applications from the Google Playstore.