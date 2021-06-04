Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: High Committee framed for setting objective criteria
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: High Committee framed for setting objective criteria

CBSE constructs high powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 06:26 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: High Committee framed for setting objective criteria(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Central Board of Secondary Education has framed a high-powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The Board has decided to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The committee comprises 12 members including Joint Secretary of Minister of Education, Director of Directorate of Education, Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, representative of Chairman of UGC, Director of School Education of Chandigarh, DDG Statistics of Ministry of Education, Representative of Director of NCERT, two representatives from the schools, Director of CBSE (IT) (Academics) and Controller of Examination of CBSE.

The Board has asked the Committee to submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders. As per the statement released by the Board, the Committee will be informed shortly about the schedule of the first meeting for discussion on the issue.

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 has already been scrapped by PM Modi on June 1, 2021. The decision to cancel the examination was taken inview of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards cbse class 12 results board exams 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP