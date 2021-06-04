CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: High Committee framed for setting objective criteria

Central Board of Secondary Education has framed a high-powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The Board has decided to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The committee comprises 12 members including Joint Secretary of Minister of Education, Director of Directorate of Education, Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, representative of Chairman of UGC, Director of School Education of Chandigarh, DDG Statistics of Ministry of Education, Representative of Director of NCERT, two representatives from the schools, Director of CBSE (IT) (Academics) and Controller of Examination of CBSE.

The Board has asked the Committee to submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders. As per the statement released by the Board, the Committee will be informed shortly about the schedule of the first meeting for discussion on the issue.

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 has already been scrapped by PM Modi on June 1, 2021. The decision to cancel the examination was taken inview of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.