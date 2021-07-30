Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of websites to check class 12th marks
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of websites to check class 12th marks

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 12 result. Here's a list of websites where students can check the CBSE 12th result.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 02:05 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of websites to check class 12th marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 12 result anytime soon. Students should check the CBSE 12th result on the official websites of CBSE and on the Board's result portal.

Students should know about the list of websites where CBSE 12th result 2021 will be hosted.

Direct Link to Check CBSE 12th results

CBSE 12th result 2021: List of websites to check class 12 marks

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

CBSE results are also hosted on other platforms in order to help all students check their class 12 marks with ease. Close to 15 lakh students would receive the CBSE 12th result soon and it is difficult to handle huge requests on a single platform.

CBSE 12th result is being eagerly awaited as the result is being prepared by following an alternative marking scheme since board exams could not be held this year. Last year, though the board had followed an alternative marking scheme, but it was partial. Only few papers could not be held in 2020.

This year, the entire board exam could not be held due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse results cbse class 12 results
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP