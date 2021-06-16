CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Marking criteria likely to be out in a day or two

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 exam 2021 marking criteria in a day or two. The CBSE Class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of the marking criteria set by the Board as the exams had to be cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Board had on June 4 framed a high-powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. A 12-member team was constituted and the Board said that the panel will submit its report within 10 days. As per media reports, the panel was supposed to submit their report on June 14, but the committee asked for an extension of a couple of days.

The Supreme Court had on June 3 given two weeks time to the CBSE to place on record an evaluation formula for Class 12 students.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE controller examinations and a member of the committee had said that the board will analyse and study the data of previous year performances of students in classes 10, 11 and internal exams of Class 12 and then will compare it with the CBSE Class 12 final marks of the students. He said, “We will compare and correlate the performances of students in Class 10 and then Class 12 in previous years. We will collect this data from some schools on June 7, 2021.”

He had further added that the Board was trying to find out the ground reality and also take wider consultation before framing the assessment method. The Board has also asked the regional officers to consult with schools in their regions and seek this information. Also, expert advice would also be taken by the Board on this matter.

The Class 12 exams were cancelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1. The examinations had to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Note: HT does not have any independent confirmation regarding the announcement date for CBSE Class 12 marking criteria.