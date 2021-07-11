The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 12 result soon by following an alternative assessment method as board exams could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation countrywide. As per the orders from the Supreme Court, the CBSE 12th result will be released this month.

Students will be given their CBSE class 12 result through the official website of the Board. The marksheet, migration certificate and other details of the students related to the board exam will be available in the DigiLocker.

CBSE class 12 result soon: Know about academic courses after 10+2

To create awareness among students, the CBSE has released a compendium of academic courses. "The compendium of courses after +2, is an earnest effort of the board to facilitate students while scouting for right course choices," the Board has said.

The Board has listed a total of 123 academic courses including the traditional, popular and new age courses which the students can pursue after class 12.

While the Board has given brief details on these courses, students can refer them and search for more details on them. "For details, classifications or combinations, users are requested to visit the official websites of UGC, AICTE, NAAC and individual institutes," the Board has suggested students.

CBSE's compendium of academic courses

The compendium of academic courses was released by the CBSE in 2019.