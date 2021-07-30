CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 announced at cbseresults.nic.in direct link

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th result on its official website at www.cbse.nic.in. All the registered candidates of Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results online by keying in their login credentials.

This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled the Class 12 exams on June 1, 2021. The Board then formed a 13 member committee to prepare the evaluation criteria on which the result were prepared.

Direct link to check the CBSE class 12th result

Around 15 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country this year. In the year 2020, a total of 88.78% of students passed the class 12th exam. Last year, 13.24% of total students, which was 157934 students, had scored above 90%.

How to check the CBSE class 12th result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2.Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 result 2021

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. CBSE class 12th result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference