CBSE class 12 term 1 board exam begins tomorrow

Published on Nov 15, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the class 12 term 1 board exam 2021 from tomorrow, November 16. Students who have entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness papers will appear for the exam on the first day. The exam will be held from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Term 1 board exam for class 10 students will begin on November 17. The first paper will be painting.

The CBSE term 1 board exam 2021 will be OMR based where students have to mark their answers in an OMR sheet. The CBSE, in a letter to school heads, has said that details of the students will be pre-filled in the sheet. Students have to mark their response using blue or black ball point pen.

The board exam will be held for 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Schools have been asked to conduct practical exams latest by December 23.

In Delhi, CBSE board exams will be held as per schedule, even as the schools have been ordered to remain shut and in-person classes suspended till November 20. There are over 2,100 CBSE-affiliated schools in Delhi.

For schools situated abroad, the board has capped the number of students to be allotted in a single room, at 24. Accordingly, two assistant centre superintendents will be deputed in one room, the CBSE has said.

 

