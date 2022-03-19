Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022 released, performance sent to schools

CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022: CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 has been released today. Candidates can check their results through their schools 
CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma informed that the performance of students is being sent to the schools.(CBSE)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday released CBSE Class 12 Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams in the country can check their results through their schools. 

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma informed that the performance of students is being sent to the schools.

“As informed just now , cbse has started sending performance of class XII students to schools. Students can contact their respective schools,” informed Sharma. 

CBSE Class 12 term 1 Results 2021-22:  How to check

Students should contact the school from which they have appeared

The schools will inform them about their performance

The Board had decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over. 

The CBSE has already released the performance of Class 10 students of term 1 examination. The Class 10 results were also sent to the schools.

