CBSE Class 12 term 1 results out; Know how to raise objections

CBSE Class 12 term 1 result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of Class 12 term 1 board exams conducted in November-December last year. This year, results are not available on cbseresults.nic.in and have been sent directly to the schools, the board said on Saturday.

A dispute resolution mechanism has been set up where schools can raise objections and send feedback regarding the results. There is no provision for students to raise objections directly.

Instead, they can submit disputes to schools and schools can submit it to the board using a link available on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The deadline is March 31.

“Disputes will be decided along with the verification schedule after the declaration of term 2 results,” the CBSE said.

CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2022: Direct link to raise objections (For schools only)

For the first time, the CBSE is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. Results of both Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams are now out and term 2 exams will begin on April 26.

The final mark sheets, mentioning pass or fail status of students, will be issued along with term 2 results.