Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class X students appeared for the Biology exam here on Monday. The students who took the exam claimed the exam to be of easy to moderate level. CBSE class 12th Economics exam well balanced & ICSE exam easy to moderate level, say students

Arman Saini, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School (Sector 39), who claimed the exam to be the easiest among other science exams, said that apart from 2-3 multiple choice questions, the paper was easier than expected. “Diagram based questions were quite easy”, she added.

Another student Ayushman Singh, who expects 75 marks out of 80, said that majority of the multiple choice questions were application based. He said, "Subjective questions were too easy to answer."

Renu Anand, Head of the biology department remarked, "The exam was easy as compared to the previous year ." She said that questions from evolution topics were confusing and only a student who has gone through the chapter well could crack them.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also conducted an Economics examination for class XII here on Monday.

Gurishpreet Singh, economics teacher at Gurunanak Public School (GNPS), said that the exam was well balanced and the MCQs were concept based.

Angad Singh, economics student said that the Indian economy was a little tricky and the rest of the paper was of moderate level.

Navjot Singh, who expects more than 70 marks in the exam, remarked, “The objective questions were hard to answer and the long questions were moderate to easy.”