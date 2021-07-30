CBSE class 12th Results 2021: How to check on apps, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 12 result soon. The CBSE 12th result will be available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and on board's apps as and when it is released. Students who are waiting for the CBSE 12th result 2021 should know how to check results on apps and on official websites.

CBSE 12th result list of websites

CBSE would host its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Board has said.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th result here

The NIC hosted portals where the CBSE 12th result will be hosted are www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th result: How to check on official websites

Go to any of the websites mentioned above

Click on CBSE 12th or higher secondary result link

Enter the roll number, name, date of birth, and other details

Submit the details

Get the result copy

CBSE 12th result official apps

CBSE class 12 result will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app, DigiResults and SMS organiser app. Students can download the apps from Google Playstore and can check their result conveniently.

Due to huge number of students, it is likely that many students would face problem accessing one particular website or app. In such cases, students should switch to other website or apps for checking the result