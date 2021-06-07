Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE class 12th results: Practical marks submission deadline extended
board exams

CBSE class 12th results: Practical marks submission deadline extended

CBSE class 12th results: The central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for uploading of marks of practical's/ internal assessments of Class 12 students by the schools.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST
CBSE class 12th results: The deadline for uploading the marks has been extended to June 28 from June 11.(Arun Mondhe/HT File Photo)

The central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for uploading of marks of practical's/ internal assessments of Class 12 students by the schools. The board has also directed the schools to now conduct pending practical's/internal assessment works in online mode only. The deadline for uploading the marks has been extended to June 28 from June 11.

In a notice issued to the principals or head of schools affiliated to CBSE on Sunday, the board allowed schools with pending practical's/internal assessments to conduct the same only in online mode and upload marks on the provided link by June 28.

The board has also asked the schools to adhere to certain guidelines. (the guidelines can be checked in the notice below.)

CBSE class 12th examination 2021 was cancelled due to the present Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by PM Narinder Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse 12th exam cbse board exams 2021 board exams 2021 cbse 12th result
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP