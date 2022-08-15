Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE compartment exam admit card 2022: Know how to download

CBSE compartment exam admit card 2022: Know how to download

board exams
Published on Aug 15, 2022 03:16 PM IST
  • CBSE has released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022.
ByHT Education Desk

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022. Candidates can download the CBSE compartment exam admit card from the official website at www.cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be held on August 23, 2022, and the Class 10 compartment exams will be held from August 23 to August 29, 2022.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card
CBSE Compartment exam admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Click on the the “Pariksha Sangam Portal”.

Next click on “Schools” and then on ‘Pre-Exam Activities’.

Click on the link ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit cards and keep the hard copy of teh same for future reference.

