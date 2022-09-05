Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Live : Latest update on CBSE 10th, 12th results
CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Live : Latest update on CBSE 10th, 12th results

  • CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 10th, 12th results will be out on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and results.gov.in.
CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Live : CBSE class 10, 12 result soon at cbse.gov.in
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 04:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results in due course of time. Students can check results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in after they are released by the board.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were conducted from August 23 to August 29, 2022, to students who did not pass the main exam. Exams for Class 12 students began on August 23.

CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%.

Here in this blog you can check the latest update about the results:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:16 PM

    CBSE Compartment Result 2022: List of websites

    cbse.gov.in

     cbseresults.nic.in.

  • Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:10 PM

    CBSE Compartment Result 2022: How to check CBSE result

    Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Enter your log in details

    View your marks sheet 

    Take print out for future reference.

  • Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:07 PM

    CBSE  Compartment Result 2022: Exam result was announced in July

    The overall pass percentage for Class 12 exams was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%.

  • Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:02 PM

    CBSE Compartment exam result 2022: Exam held in 2 terms

    This year the CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. CBSE  Term 2 and final result was declared on July 2022.

  • Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:00 PM

    CBSE Result 2022: Compartment result soon

    The he Class 10 compartment examination were conducted from August 23–August 29, 2022, while  the Class 12 compartment examination was conducted on August 23, 2022.

  • Mon, 05 Sep 2022 03:57 PM

    CBSE Result 2022: Class 10th and 12th compartment result soon

    Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in due course.

