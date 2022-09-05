CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Live : Latest update on CBSE 10th, 12th results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results in due course of time. Students can check results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in after they are released by the board.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were conducted from August 23 to August 29, 2022, to students who did not pass the main exam. Exams for Class 12 students began on August 23.

CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%.

Here in this blog you can check the latest update about the results: