CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Live : Latest update on CBSE 10th, 12th results
- CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 10th, 12th results will be out on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and results.gov.in.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results in due course of time. Students can check results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in after they are released by the board.
CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were conducted from August 23 to August 29, 2022, to students who did not pass the main exam. Exams for Class 12 students began on August 23.
CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%.
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:16 PM
CBSE Compartment Result 2022: List of websites
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in.
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:10 PM
CBSE Compartment Result 2022: How to check CBSE result
Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link
Enter your log in details
View your marks sheet
Take print out for future reference.
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:07 PM
CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Exam result was announced in July
The overall pass percentage for Class 12 exams was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%.
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:02 PM
CBSE Compartment exam result 2022: Exam held in 2 terms
This year the CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. CBSE Term 2 and final result was declared on July 2022.
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 04:00 PM
CBSE Result 2022: Compartment result soon
The Class 10 compartment examination were conducted from August 23–August 29, 2022, while the Class 12 compartment examination was conducted on August 23, 2022.
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 03:57 PM
CBSE Result 2022: Class 10th and 12th compartment result soon
Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in due course.