Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results: Dates for post-result activities announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results: Dates for post-result activities announced

board exams
Published on Sep 06, 2022 09:11 AM IST

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022: CBSE has announced tentative dates for post-result activities – verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation of answers.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results: Dates for post-result activities announced. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results: Dates for post-result activities announced. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examination results, 2022 soon. The results will be published on results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022 live updates.

Ahead of results, CBSE has published a notification on cbse.gov.in, with a tentative schedule for post-result activities – verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation of answers.

Students can apply for marks verification from the 2nd day of publication of results till the 3rd day. For Obtaining photocopy of answer sheets, they will have to submit request on the 8th day from declaration of results.

For re-evaluation of results, students can apply on the 13th day.

A detailed schedule in this regard will be issued after publication of results, the board said.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were conducted from August 23 to August 29 for students who did not pass the main exam. Exams for Class 12 students began on August 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exam result
cbse board exam result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out