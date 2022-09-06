CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results: Dates for post-result activities announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examination results, 2022 soon. The results will be published on results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022 live updates.

Ahead of results, CBSE has published a notification on cbse.gov.in, with a tentative schedule for post-result activities – verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation of answers.

Students can apply for marks verification from the 2nd day of publication of results till the 3rd day. For Obtaining photocopy of answer sheets, they will have to submit request on the 8th day from declaration of results.

For re-evaluation of results, students can apply on the 13th day.

A detailed schedule in this regard will be issued after publication of results, the board said.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were conducted from August 23 to August 29 for students who did not pass the main exam. Exams for Class 12 students began on August 23.