CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10 results awaited

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 Compartment examination results soon. Results of Class 12 Compartment exam was declared on August 1 and as per past trends, Class 10 results are expected shortly. It will be out on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2023 live updates (HT Photo)

Students will be able to check their individual scores using roll number, school number and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22, 2023. When available, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Compartment result.