CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: List of websites for Class 10th results

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE's) Class 10 Supplementary examination 2023 will be announced through results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement or Improvement+Compartment exam 2023 will be able to check their scores after logging in with roll number, school number and admit card ID. CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates

CBSE conducted Class 10 Compartment exams from July 17 to 22. Results of Class 12 Compartment exam have already been announced.

The direct link to check CBSE Class 10th Compartment results 2023 will be shared here, once available. Other key data including pass percentage will also be shared.