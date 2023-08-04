Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: List of websites for Class 10th results
Live

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: List of websites for Class 10th results

Aug 04, 2023 08:38 AM IST
OPEN APP

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: These results will be announced through results.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE's) Class 10 Supplementary examination 2023 will be announced through results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement or Improvement+Compartment exam 2023 will be able to check their scores after logging in with roll number, school number and admit card ID. 

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates

CBSE conducted Class 10 Compartment exams from July 17 to 22. Results of Class 12 Compartment exam have already been announced. 

The direct link to check CBSE Class 10th Compartment results 2023 will be shared here, once available. Other key data including pass percentage will also be shared. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 04, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    Where to check CBSE Compartment results?

    CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement or Improvement+Compartment results will be announced on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

  • Aug 04, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Compartment result 2023 awaited

    An update on CBSE Class 10th Compartment exam results is awaited. The result is expected to be declared soon. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse results cbse result

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: List of websites for Class 10th results

board exams
Published on Aug 04, 2023 08:33 AM IST

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: These results will be announced through results.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk

MPBSE releases MP board date sheet 2024 for Class 10th, 12th

MP board Class 10 final exam 2024 will begin on February 5 and Class 12 exams will start on February 6.

MPBSE releases MP board date sheet 2024 for Class 10th, 12th(HT file)
board exams
Published on Aug 03, 2023 10:29 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10th Supply results

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates will be able to compartment results on results.cbse.nic.in & cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2023 live updates (HT Photo)
board exams
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 08:33 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 declared, steps to check marks

CBSE declares Class 12 Compartment results, students can check their scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 declared
board exams
Published on Aug 01, 2023 04:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 announced on results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE announces Class 12 Compartment exam results. Students can check their scores on cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 announced on results.cbse.nic.in
board exams
Published on Aug 01, 2023 04:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Highlights: Class 12th Compartment result out

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Highlights: Students can check Class 12th results on board websites: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Compartment result 2023 Class 12th Highlights
board exams
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 10:49 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Check updates Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Compartment results will be announced on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates
board exams
Updated on Jul 31, 2023 07:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka's 2nd PUC supplementary exams will be held from August 21 to September 2, 2023. Timetable available on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in(File/AFP)
board exams
Published on Jul 28, 2023 07:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link here

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)
board exams
Published on Jul 28, 2023 04:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live: TN +1 supply results released

TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: TN +1 supply results released. Follow the blog for the latest updates.

TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live: TN +1 supply results released
board exams
Updated on Jul 28, 2023 06:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 declared, here’s how to check 10th supplementary marks

GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 declared has been declared. The steps to check results is given below.

GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 declared, here’s how to check 10th supplementary marks (Hindustan Times)
board exams
Published on Jul 28, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 out at gseb.org, direct link here

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 out at gseb.org, direct link here
board exams
Published on Jul 28, 2023 08:40 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 declared, here’s how to check

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 declared today, July 28, 2023. Candidates can check the result through the steps given below.

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 releasing today, here’s how to check (Hindustan Times)
board exams
Updated on Jul 28, 2023 04:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2024: BSE Odisha matric exam to begin from Feb 20

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday announced that next year's matriculation (Class 10) examination will commence from February 20.

Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023: BSE Odisha matric exam to begins from Feb 20 (HT)
board exams
Published on Jul 27, 2023 05:05 PM IST
PTI | , Bhubaneswar

UP Madrasa Board Result 2023 declared, 84.48% students pass

UP Madrasa Board Result 2023 has been declared on July 27, 2023. This year 84.48% students have passed the examination.

UP Madrasa Board Result 2023 declared, 84.48% students pass
board exams
Published on Jul 27, 2023 04:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out