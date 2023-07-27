Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examination results 2023 soon. As per past trends, the board usually announces Compartment results within 10-15 days.

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Where to check Class 10th, 12th results?(PTI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When declared, students will be able to check CBSE Compartment exam results on the following websites:

cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in

In addition to these, students are also advised to visit the main CBSE website: cbse.gov.in for updates related to the Compartment examination.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 Compartment or Supplementary examination from July 17 to 22 and the Class 12 Compartment exam was held on July 17.

CBSE conducted practical examination for Compartment students from July 6 to July 20, 2023.

The board is likely to announce Class 12 Compartment results first and then results of Class 10.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment results 2023

Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Now, go to results.

Open the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment result, as required.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enter your login credentials and submit.

On the next page, check your compartment result.

Download the page and save it for future uses.