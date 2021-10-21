Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Class 10, 12 minor subjects released, time table here

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Class 10, 12 minor subjects has been released. Candidates can check the complete time table below. 
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Class 10, 12 minor subjects. The time table for both Class 10 and Class 12 Term I is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. 

The Class 10 Term I minor subject exam will begin on November 17 with painting paper and will end on December 7 with Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha and Carnatic Music papers. Similarly, the Class 12 Term I minor subject exam will commence on November 16 with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness paper and will end on December 30 with Agriculture and Mass Media Studies. 

Along with examinations of minor subjects of Class 10, exams of major subjects of Class 12 will also be conducted and along with minor subjects exam for Class 12, major subjects exam for Class 10 will also be conducted. 

As per the notice, keeping in view winter season, exam will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am for Class 10, 12 and reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the major subjects date sheet for Class 10, 12 was released by the Board on October 18, 2021. All the date sheets can be downloaded from the official site of CBSE. 

CBSE Class 10 Minor exam Date sheet

 

CBSE Class 12 Minor exam Date sheet

 

