CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th time tables awaited

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 and Class 12 final exams 2024 in February-April next year. The board will announce date sheets or time tables of final exams on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Practical exam dates have already been announced.

CBSE date sheet 2024 live updates; Class 10, 12 time tables soon on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.(PTI File)

While announcing 2023 results, CBSE confirmed that 2024 board exams will start on February 15. Later, the board informed that these exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024.

CBSE usually releases date sheets or time tables around 1 to 1.5 months before the exam.

In 2023, CBSE date sheets were released in December. Exams for both classes started on February 15. Class 10 final exams ended on March 21 while Class 12 exams continued till April 5. Papers were scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Follow this live blog for updates on CBSE board exam date sheet or time table.