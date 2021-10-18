CBSE date sheet for 10th, 12th board exams 2022 term 1 released

CBSE date sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the date sheet for 10th, 12th Boards 2022 Term 1 exams on Monday, October 18. The CBSE Board Exams 2022 Date sheet can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in (after it is uploaded). Students can now check the datesheet at the bottom of the story.

In a notification issued earlier, the board has informed that it will conduct two examinations for Classes 10th and 12th in 2021-22 session.

The term 1 examination, to be conducted in November-December 2021 will be of 90 minutes duration and will have questions of objective nature. The term 2 examination to be held in March-April 2022 will be either subjective or objective in nature, depending on COVID-19 situation in the country. All these examinations will be conducted offline.

CBSE class 10 term 1 exam date sheet

CBSE class 12 term 1 exam datesheet