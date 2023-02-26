Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

CBSE Exam 2023 Live Updates: English Exam tomorrow, check guidelines

board exams
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 06:04 PM IST

  • CBSE Exam 2023 Live: Check the latest updates on CBSE class 10th English examination.

CBSE Board Exams 2020(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 board test for the English Language and Literature examination tomorrow, February 27. The examination will start at 10:30 and end at 1:30. Students can check the class 10 English sample test, a question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. at cbseacademic.nic.in.

More than 38 lakh children will take the CBSE board exams this year. This comprises 16,96,770 Class 12 students and 21,86,940 Class 10 students.

The CBSE class 10th examination will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The latest updates on exam day guidelines, admit cards, and other updates are below.

 

Follow all the updates here:

