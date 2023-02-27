Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exams 2023: Warning against fake news of paper leak issued

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Warning against fake news of paper leak issued

board exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 02:45 PM IST

The board has warned that strict action will be taken against students and other people who are spreading rumours about paper leak, among others

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday noted that misinformation regarding the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board exams is being circulated through social media. The board has warned that strict action will be taken against students and other people who are spreading rumours about paper leak, among others. CBSE board exam 2023 live updates.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public," CBSE said through a public alert.

CBSE said it is actively identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours.

"CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act," it said.

The board further said that it will consider students spreading fake news to have practiced unfair means and take action as per the rules and under sections of IPC.

“Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations,” it said.

