CBSE Exam 2023 Live Updates: English Exam tomorrow, check guidelines

Updated on Feb 26, 2023 06:04 PM IST

CBSE Exam 2023 Live: Check the latest updates on CBSE class 10th English examination.

ByHT Education Desk
 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 board test for the English Language and Literature examination tomorrow, February 27. The examination will start at 10:30 and end at 1:30. Students can check the class 10 English sample test, a question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. at cbseacademic.nic.in.

More than 38 lakh children will take the CBSE board exams this year. This comprises 16,96,770 Class 12 students and 21,86,940 Class 10 students.

The CBSE class 10th examination will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The latest updates on exam day guidelines, admit cards, and other updates are below.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 26, 2023 06:04 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10: English exam duration

    The Duration of the CBSE class 10th English examination will be three hours.

  • Feb 26, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2023: Check sample paper and Marking scheme

    Here's the direct link to check CBSE class 10th exam sample paper and marking scheme.

  • Feb 26, 2023 05:50 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th: Over 38 lakh candidates will appear for exam

    Over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams this year. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

  • Feb 26, 2023 05:49 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th: Exam will end on March 21

    The CBSE class 10th examination started on Feb 15 and will continue till March 21.

  • Feb 26, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    CBSE class 10: English exam duration 

    The CBSE Class 10th English exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

  • Feb 26, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    CBSE Board exam: Class 10th English exam tomorrow

    The English Language and Literature test for the Class 10 board exam will be conducted tomorrow, February 27

