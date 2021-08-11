CBSE Exams 2021: Important notice for regular, private candidates released

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding compartment and improvement exams for Class 10, 12. The notice has been released for private and regular candidates who want to appear for the improvement or compartment examinations to be conducted by the Board in August.

In the notice for regular and private candidates, the Board has released the categories of students who are eligible to appear for the compartment or improvement exams in the country this year.

Regular candidates of Class 10, 12 who are not satisfied with the assessment but have been declared as a pass can appear for the exam. Students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria can appear for compartment exams, candidates whose results have been prepared on tabulation policy in 2021 can appear for the exam, and candidates who have appeared for all 6 papers and have passed the exam but could not clear one subject can appear.

Private candidates who have failed in previous years can appear, improvement candidates registered for main exam can appear, candidates registered under additional subject category for main exam can appear, candidates who have registered for main exam in 2019 and 2020 can appear and patrachar, women and CWSN candidates of Delhi can appear for improvement or compartment exams this year.

The Board will conduct offline exams for classes 10 and 12 students in the improvement, compartment and “private” categories from August 25. The exams will go on till September 8 for Class 10, and September 16 for Class 12.