The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued fresh guidelines on the three language policy. As per the new guidelines issued, the current batch of Class 10 students will not have to follow the revised three-language policy, providing relief to students preparing for their board examinations.

CBSE exempts current Class 10 batch from three-language policy(Handout)

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