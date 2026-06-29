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CBSE exempts current Class 10 batch from three-language policy
The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued fresh guidelines on the three language policy.
Published on: Jun 29, 2026 01:30 pm IST
Written by Papri Chanda
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The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued fresh guidelines on the three language policy. As per the new guidelines issued, the current batch of Class 10 students will not have to follow the revised three-language policy, providing relief to students preparing for their board examinations.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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