Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates
board exams

CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates

As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.(HT File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday extended the deadline to submit the examination forms for Classes 10 and 12 board exams by private candidates. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board's official website.

As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm. Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” reads the official notice.

Candidates will also have to pay a late fee as applicable while submitting the examination forms.

The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central board of secondary education cbse cbse board examination
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP