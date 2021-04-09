Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE irresponsible to force students to take exams: Priyanka Gandhi
board exams

CBSE irresponsible to force students to take exams: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said it is irresponsible on the part of the CBSE to force students to appear for Board examinations and demanded that the exams be either cancelled or rescheduled in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said it is irresponsible on the part of the CBSE to force students to appear for Board examinations and demanded that the exams be either cancelled or rescheduled in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

She said the Board exams should be either cancelled or be held in such a manner that it does not require the physical presence of students.

"It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres," she said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said the exam pressure will affect the mental health of children.

"While corona is ravaging our country again, the added pressure of exams is bound to affect the mental health of children. Our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude and start reflecting sensitivity and compassion towards children rather than just talk about at their conclaves and conferences," she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Preparation tips for Physics paper by expert

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

COVID-19: Students of classes 10, 12 want board exams cancelled

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10,12 sample paper released, here’s how to download

According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.

India is seeing over one lakh cases everyday for the past few days and on Friday morning, the country reported almost 1.32 lakh new COVID-19 cases, as per official data.

There have been demands from students for holding online examinations and over one lakh students have already signed a petition to the CBSE in this regard.

CBSE officials, however, said as per COVID guidelines exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi vadra cbse board examination covid19 cases in india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP