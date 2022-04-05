Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Result 2022: Notice saying 30% weightage to term 1, 70% to term 2 is fake

CBSE Term 1, Term 2 Result 2022: The notification claims that for the final results, 30% weightage will be from term 1 exams and the remaining 70% will be from term 2 exams. However, the board has denied it.
CBSE issues warning against fake notice on term 1, term 2 exams (Photo tweeted by CBSE)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 09:24 PM IST
CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning about a fake notification being circulated on social media regarding weightage to term 1 and term 2 board exams in the final results.

The notification claims that for the final results, 30% weightage will be from term 1 exams and the remaining 70% will be from term 2 exams. However, the board has denied it.

The fake notification also says weightage of internal assessments will remain unchanged and students who could not appear for term 1 exams due to COVID-19 or participation in Olympiads/sports events will be assessed on the basis of their performance in term 2 exams.

This year, for the first time, the CBSE is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. Term 1 exams were held in November-December, 2021 and results have been declared.

Term 2 exams will begin on April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam will continue till June 15.

Term-1 results, indicating marks scored by the students in different subjects, have been announced. The final results which will mention the qualifying status among other details will be released after the term-2 examination.

