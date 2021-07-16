Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Board Exams / CBSE Results 2021: Class 12 marks moderation portal opens today
board exams

CBSE Results 2021: Class 12 marks moderation portal opens today

CBSE Results 2021 Class 12 marks moderation portal opend on July 16 afternoon. The portal will remain opened till July 22. Check official notice on cbse.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the moderation of marks for CBSE Board Result 2021 on July 16, 2021. The portal for moderation and finalization of results for Class 12 will open on July 16 and will close on July 22, 2021.

The portal has been opened for schools to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, so that the Board can announce the CBSE Board Result 2021 latest by July 31. As per the statement released by the Board, in case, any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31, 2021.

Moderating marks is important to ensure justice and fairness to students. Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students. The Board has asked the schools to moderate the marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student suffers because of any unequal application policy within a school or across schools.

Furthermore, if the schools do not follow the directions issued by the Board, CBSE before preparation of result will moderate the marks to bring the awarded marks in consonance with the objectives of the policy.

Topics
cbse class 12 results cbse results cbse
