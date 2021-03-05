Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE revises board exam dates for few class 10, 12 subjects
board exams

CBSE revises board exam dates for few class 10, 12 subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce and physics, for classes 10 and 12.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:59 PM IST
For class 10, the science exam has been deferred to May 21. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 15. The mathematics exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2, according to the latest date sheet.(HT file)

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce and physics, for classes 10 and 12.

For class 10, the science exam has been deferred to May 21. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 15. The mathematics exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2, according to the latest date sheet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that for class 12-science stream, the May 13 physics exam will now be held on June 8.

Exams for mathematics and applied mathematics, which were earlier scheduled for June 1, will now be conducted on May 31 for class 12 science and commerce streams, it said in the revised date sheet.

The board has revised the date for the June 2 geography exam of the arts stream and it will now be held on June 3.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed in this session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE class 10 maths exam 2021: Top tips to boost your score

CBSE exams 2021: Best time management tips for students

Covid-19: UP Board sets up 729 additional centres for 2021 exams

Board Exams 2021: Best practices and strategies for students appearing this year

The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse class 10 board exams cbse exams

Related Stories

board exams

CBSE class 10 maths exam 2021: Top tips to boost your score

UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
board exams

CBSE Revised Date Sheet for 10th and 12th board exams 2021 released

UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
board exams

CBSE exams 2021: Best time management tips for students

PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:45 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP