Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Sample Papers 2026. The sample question papers and marking schemes for Class 10, 12 has been released. Candidates can access the SQPs and MS on the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE Sample Papers 2026: Class 10, 12 SQPs & Marking Schemes out at cbseacademic.nic.in, download link here

The official notice reads, "The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes X and XII to provide a broad template and serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. There is no change in the assessment scheme in 2025-26. The assessment scheme is the same as in the academic session 2024-25."

CBSE Sample Papers 2026: How to download

To download the sample papers and marking scheme, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE Sample Papers 2026 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the Class 10, 12 sample papers link.

4. Click on the link and the list of subjects and the sample papers and marking schemes will be displayed.

5. Click on the required subject and your sample paper will be displayed.

6. Check the sample paper and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE Academic.