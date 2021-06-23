CBSE sets up dedicated helpdesk to help schools prepare results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is setting up a dedicated helpdesk to help schools/result committees in preparation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results.

According to a press release issued by CBSE, Schools can first email their queries regarding Class 10 results at class-10-result@cbsesiksha.in and for class 12th results at class-12-result@cbsesiksha.in.

While sending the email, the school name, school number and school city must be mentioned. Email should be short and easy to read and understand.

For queries related to tabulation policy for both 10th and 12th class except IT related issues, schools can also contact the following mobile numbers 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590.

For IT related issues, schools recognised under CBSE Board can contact to 9311226591. The help desk will be available only on the working days from 9.30am to 5pm from June 24.