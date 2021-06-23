Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE sets up dedicated helpdesk to help schools prepare results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is setting up a dedicated helpdesk to help schools/result committees in preparation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
According to a press release issued by CBSE, Schools can first email their queries regarding Class 10 results at class-10-result@cbsesiksha.in and for class 12th results at class-12-result@cbsesiksha.in.(HT file)

According to a press release issued by CBSE, Schools can first email their queries regarding Class 10 results at class-10-result@cbsesiksha.in and for class 12th results at class-12-result@cbsesiksha.in.

While sending the email, the school name, school number and school city must be mentioned. Email should be short and easy to read and understand.

For queries related to tabulation policy for both 10th and 12th class except IT related issues, schools can also contact the following mobile numbers 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590.

For IT related issues, schools recognised under CBSE Board can contact to 9311226591. The help desk will be available only on the working days from 9.30am to 5pm from June 24.

