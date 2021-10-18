CBSE term 1 board exams 2022 datesheet released, check complete schedule

The CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2022 term 1 datesheets have been released. Students can either download the datesheet from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in or else can contact their respective schools.

While the exams for major subjects will be held as per the datesheet, regarding minor subjects the board will make group of schools offering those subjects and may hold more than one paper in the schools in a single day.

No student will be placed in pass, compartment and essential repeat category after term 1 exam, the board has said.

The second term exam will be held March-April.

The final result of class 10, 12 board exams will be declared after the second term exams are held.

This year, the CBSE board exams will be held in two terms in order to increase the probability of exams. In 2021, board exams could not be held for students due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE class 12 term 1 board exam datasheet 2022

CBSE class 10 term 1 exam datesheet 2022