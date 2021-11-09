CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 roll numbers of candidates to release today

Central Board of Secondary Education will release roll numbers of candidates for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 on November 9, 2021. The roll numbers will be released for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates can check the roll numbers through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. Along with the roll numbers, the Board will also release the detailed guidelines for all functionaries today.

As per the schedule, the Term 1 examination will be conducted in November- December 2021. The Class 10 term 1 exam will begin from November 17 and Class 12 will commence from November 16 onwards.

This is the first time the Board will be using OMR for assessment of both Class 10, 12 in Term 1 exams. In this regard, CBSE has released a sample copy of OMR on the official website along with the complete details on how to fill the OMR and which boxes to be filled.

Schools will have to download the OMRs in advance as per the schedule. The Centre Superintendent will keep the OMR safely under the lock and key after downloading and will be used only on the day of examination after affixing the facsimile stamp of the center superintendent.

