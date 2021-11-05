CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Notice on exam duration and important instructions issued

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice for candidates who will appear for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021. The term 1 examination for Class 10, 12 will be conducted in November 2021. The Class 10 term 1 exam will be begin from November 17 and Class 12 will commence from November 16 onwards.

The examination will be objective type and the duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes. The exam will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am keeping in view the winter session. Candidates will get 20 minutes reading time before the start of the exam instead of 15 minutes for all categories.

Along with the exam duration, CBSE has also released important instructions for candidates who will appear for the exam. Check the instructions below.

Practical or internal assessment work will be completed as per the circular issued by the Board on July 5, 2021 and the marks will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE by December 23, 2021. Incase, the marks are not uploaded by the schools upto December 23, 2021, the Board can take action against the schools which includes ₹ 50000/- fine imposed for considering the marks submitted by the schools after last date. The Board will conduct capacity building programmes like webinar for preparations of conduct of exam, webinar on evaluation, training programmes and videos. CBSE will supply customized OMRs online to the exam centres having the details of the students permitted to appear in the exam for all subjects. Schools will be allowed to download the OMRs for both Class 10, 12. Students will get separate sheet for rough work at the exam centre. Schools will have to strictly follow the COVID19 instructions issued by the Board to the CS for conduct of the exam.

As per the official notice released by the Board, the roll numbers of the students and the detailed guidelines will be uploaded on or by November 9, 2021.