CBSE term 1 exam: OMRs evaluated on same day of exam; answer key sent by schools

The OMR sheets of 33 lakh candidates of both class 10 and 12 were checked today itself and correct options have been uploaded by the schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Tuesday evening .

This year, the Board is conducting the board exam in two phases. The second term board exam will be held in March-April, 2022.

On Tuesday, the Board conducted social science paper for class 10 students along with 13 subjects for class 12 students.

“In social science more than 21 lakh candidates and in class 12 about 12 lakh candidates appeared from 13357 exam centres in India and abroad,” the Board has said in a press release.

On the question paper, the Board has said,” question papers are reported to be balanced one by the students and schools.”

The exam for major subjects of class 12 will begin on December 1. The Board will continue holding exams for minor subjects or the subjects which have fewer takers along with the major subjects.

