Live

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Live: Class 12 Hindi, Class 10 Home Sc papers today

  • CBSE Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi exams are scheduled for May 2. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Live: Class 10 Home Sc, Class 12 Hindi papers today (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Live: Class 10 Home Sc, Class 12 Hindi papers today (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Updated on May 02, 2022 10:14 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Term 2 board exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board examination for Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi (Elective and Core) papers on Monday, May 2. The papers will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm.

Students should reach the exam venue well ahead of time and follow COVID-19 instructions during the exam. They are required to wear masks and carry their admit cards to the exam venue.

Exam analysis and reaction of students about the exam will be made available when the exam is over.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 papers begin soon

    Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi papers will begin at 10:30 am.

  • May 02, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    CBSE term 2 board exam 2022: COVID-19 guidelines 

    1. Maintain staggered movement in the exam venue.
    2. Do not stand in groups. Do not share your utensils, water bottle with others.
    3. Follow all the COVID-19 guidelines. 
    4. Reach the exam venue well ahead of time.
    5. Wear face mask at all times. 
  • May 02, 2022 09:48 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams began on April 26

    Both the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations 2022 began on April 26.

  • May 02, 2022 09:28 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exam 2022

    Both Class 10 and Class 12 papers will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. 

  • May 02, 2022 09:22 AM IST

    CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 Class 10, Class 12

    The CBSE will hold term 2 board exams for Class 12 Hindi and Class 10 Home Science papers on Monday, May 2. 

