CBSE term 2 board exams begin next week; Class 10, 12 syllabus, instructions

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from April 26. Admit cards for term 2 exams have been published on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

On the first day of term 2 exams, Class 10 students will appear for the minor subjects, including Painting and some language papers. The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27.

Class 12 students will write the Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness papers on the first day. The first major paper for Class 12 students is Hindi, scheduled for May 2.

Class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and Class 12 exams will continue till June 15.

CBSE term 1 boards: Exam day instructions

Carefully read the subject-specific and general instructions mentioned on the question paper and answer booklet before writing answers. Write roll number and other details in clear handwriting on the space provide on answer booklets and extra sheets. Arrange the extra sheets in the proper order and tie those with the answer booklet before submitting it to the invigilator. Maintain staggered movement while entering and leaving the exam hall. Reach the exam venue well ahead of time to avoid any last-minute trouble. Follow COVID-19 guidelines and exam centre guidelines. Wear face mask, carry your own hand sanitizer. Do not bring any banned items inside the exam venue. Carry a printed copy of your admit card on all exam days.

To download syllabus, sample paper and question bank for term 2, students can visit cbseacademic.nic.in.

