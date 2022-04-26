CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 boards 2022 Live : Latest updates about the exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 Board Examinations commenced on Tuesday, April 26. Over 35 lakh students will take the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations. The board advised students not to use social media for information or to express their opinions since it is disruptive during exams.

Exams for Class 10 students are scheduled from April 26 to May 24, while examinations for Class 12 students will begin on April 26 and finish on June 15. Class 10 examinations will include 75 subjects, while Class 12 exams will include 114.

The overall number of applicants for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board examinations is 21,16,209, while the total number of candidates for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams is 14,54,370. There are total 1412 examination centers in India and abroad. Students must bring their term 2 hall ticket to the test centre and follow to the COVID-19 guidelines.