CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 boards 2022 Live : Latest updates about the exams
- A total of 2116209 candidates will participate in class10th examination and 1454370 candidates will participate in class 12th exam.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 Board Examinations commenced on Tuesday, April 26. Over 35 lakh students will take the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations. The board advised students not to use social media for information or to express their opinions since it is disruptive during exams.
Exams for Class 10 students are scheduled from April 26 to May 24, while examinations for Class 12 students will begin on April 26 and finish on June 15. Class 10 examinations will include 75 subjects, while Class 12 exams will include 114.
The overall number of applicants for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board examinations is 21,16,209, while the total number of candidates for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams is 14,54,370. There are total 1412 examination centers in India and abroad. Students must bring their term 2 hall ticket to the test centre and follow to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 02:17 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: What if student suffers from COVID 19
The decision is yet to be made for the students who suffers from COVID 19 during exams. However, the board in yesterdays Live Webcast said decision will be taken in the interest of the student
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 02:09 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Exam from 10: 30 am to 12: 30 pm
The examinations for some subjects will be conducted from 10: 30 am to 12:30 pm. All papers will be held in offline mode, according to the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams timetable. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 02:06 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Class 10th and 12th exam from today
“To ensure that the students are appearing in the examination without any stress, CBSE has fixed the time table in such a manner that students are getting sufficient time for the purpose of preparation of the examination in all the subjects. As per the communication collected from all the examination centres, all preparations have been completed by the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations”, reads the official notification.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 02:01 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Notification about filling centre code
The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an important notification regarding the CBSE Term 2 Exams for Class 10 in 2022. The official notification is about filling out the centre code in the Class 10 answer book for the term 2 exams. The notification is available on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:56 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: What if students fails to appear in the exam
Those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 examinations would obtain a grade depending on their performance in one of them. However, if a student fails to appear for both term 1 and term 2 tests administered by the CBSE, he or she will not be able to sit for compartment exams this year and would have to retake the exam the following year.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:45 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: 2116209 candidates will appear for the exam
This year 894993 female candidates and 1221195 male candidates of class 10th will participate in the CBSE Board examination.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:40 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Webinar held yesterday
To ensure that all important information for the administration of examinations is communicated to all responsible authorities at examination centres, CBSE held a Webinar yesterday, which was attended by more than 26,000 schools and personnel.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:37 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: CBSE Term 1 examination result already communicated
Term I examinations have already concluded, and student performance has been communicated to the schools.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:35 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: 189 subjects examination will be held by CBSE
The CBSE will conduct exams in 75 subjects in Class X and 114 subjects in Class XII, for a total of 189 subjects
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:14 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Class 10 exam to last for 29 days
The Class X examination will last 29 days and will end on May 24, 2022. The Class XII test will be held for 51 days and will conclude on June 15, 2022.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:12 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Each examination centre will get ₹5,000 for the purchase of infrared thermometer
“For this purpose, CBSE is paying ₹5,000 to each examination centre for the purchase of Infrared Thermometer and also paying ₹5 per candidate per day for sanitization of school every day and for making arrangement of masks, sanitizer, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises”, reads the official notification released by board.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:07 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Overall 1412 exam centres
In India and abroad, there are a total of 1412 examination centres.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:04 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Follow COVID -19 guidelines
Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 10th and 12th examination have to follow the COVID-19 guideline and Wear a face mask at all times and carry hand sanitizer.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 01:01 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Over 35 lakh candidates will sit for the exam
The overall number of candidates for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board examinations is 21,16,209, while the total number of candidates for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams is 14,54,370.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 12:52 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Class 10th and 12th exam from today
Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, while Class 12 CBSE term 2 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers.
-
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 12:48 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Exam to begin from today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th examination begun today, on April 26. The CBSE class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and Class 12 exams will continue till June 15.