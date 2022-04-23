CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Live webcast on modalities for conduct of exam to be held

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct live webcast on modalities for conduct of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. The live webcast will be conducted by the Board on April 25, 2022 at 11 am. The duration of live webcast is for 1 hour.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the Board has decided to conduct a live webcast to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel. The link for the same will be available on the official notice.

Meanwhile, schools will have to arrange set up to watch the live stream of the webcast. The live webcast will begin with the key note address of Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. The duration of live webcast will be spent to get examination mode and thus will be fully equipped with the skill of successful conduct of the examination. Along with this, the webinar will also eliminate all future complications and Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully.

The Board has directed all the schools to attend this webinar. Non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously.